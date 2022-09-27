Rams Reacts Survey: Should Les Snead trade for a running back?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Rams fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Los Angeles Rams got a better performance from Cam Akers in Week 3’s win over the Arizona Cardinals, despite a fumble at the goal line near the end of the game. Akers has been the greatest source of hope in the Rams backfield since he was drafted in the second round in 2020, but he has not shown the same burst that he had prior to a torn Achilles in the 2021 offseason.

Even if he did, could the Rams feel comfortable that they have enough options at running back in case of another injury? Darrell Henderson does not have a resume that makes him look like a three-down back who could be in L.A.’s offense without some help in the backfield. Rookie Kyren Williams is injured. Malcolm Brown, recently brought back to the Rams, has a limited ceiling and also serves as a complementary piece.

A year ago, the Rams traded for Sony Michel to help fill the void left by Akers' injury. Should he consider trading for another running back this season, even if it is for a low draft pick and at little cost?