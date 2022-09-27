The Los Angeles Rams received elite play from their superstars in Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald, who recorded his 100th sack. For a team experiencing an outbreak of injuries across the roster, the significant contributions made by role players ultimately helped the team come away with a 20-12 victory. Ben Skowronek continued to excel in his hybrid role as a WR3/FB. But on the flip side, Allen Robinson, the team’s number two wide receiver, left something to be desired. Here are five players that saw their stock rise and five players that saw their stock take a hit coming out of Sunday afternoon.

Stock Up

1. Brandon Powell, WR/PR

Hidden amongst the outstanding play of the defense was the special teams play. Powell was phenomenal in the return game. He fielded three punts for 43 yards (14.3 average) with his longest return at 22 yards. On his lone kickoff return before the first half ended, he narrowly broke one loose, running it back 53 yards albeit a holding penalty on Christian Rozeboom.

Powell did not just show up on special teams. He made the use of his six plays on offense (12% snap share) with three receptions (three targets) for 27 yards. It isn’t earth shattering, but McVay appears to have made a role for Powell in his offense.

2. Ben Skowronek, WR

The “war-daddy”, as Sean McVay called Skowronek on Monday, showed up again in Week 3. Check out this chip block on JJ Watt. De-cleating the 3x DPOY.

Block a 300-pound defensive lineman, get up, make a catch.@BennySkow was on one in Arizona. pic.twitter.com/AuhXLtwNsp — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 26, 2022

Benny Sko went on to lead the team in receptions and yards, totaling four receptions (four targets) and 66 yards. Not bad for a now converted fullback and wide receiver that everybody on

3. Michael Hoecht, DL

Hoecht got the Rams party started with this punt block in the first quarter.

Another week, another big time play made by @BrownU_Football alum Michael Hoecht ‘20



GREAT JOB 9-7!! pic.twitter.com/ymbR2Mjepf — James Perry '00 (@BrownHCPerry) September 25, 2022

He only played three snaps on defense but any type of breather for Donald and company will suffice for now.

4. Grant Haley, CB

Haley did an admirable job filling in for the injury-riddled secondary. He played 81% of the snaps and posted five tackles (three solo). He graded out as one of the top defensive performers according to Pro Football Focus.

Notable PFF grades from the @RamsNFL Week 3 win at Arizona.



Ramsey 90.4^

Wagner 84.3*

Stafford 82.7^

Kupp 80.2 (91.4 run block^)

Noteboom 77.2^

Haley 72.7*

Skowronek 71.5*



(Blanton & Powell also receiving high marks in limited snaps.)



^Season-high

*Best as a Ram pic.twitter.com/qeIKXbjk2H — J.B. Long (@JB_Long) September 26, 2022

5. Jalen Ramsey, CB

Jalen Ramsey had a whale of a game. You could feel his hits on ball carriers and wide receivers. He tallied eight tackles (seven solo), one tackle for loss, and two pass deflections. It was one of his best games I’ve seen him play in a Rams uniform.

Stock Down

1. Allen Robinson, WR

Yikes. Allen Robinson saw five targets but only had two receptions for 23 yards. He dropped a touchdown on the Rams first drive on a slant route. On the ensuing play, he did not get his head around in time on a hitch route which allowed the Cardinals DB to break up the pass, forcing the Rams to settle for a field goal.

Allen Robinson what are you doing? pic.twitter.com/TrbcBo7gJB — Caden Davis (@CDonSports) September 25, 2022

2. Coleman Shelton, C

Shelton fell back to earth on Sunday as he was below average in run blocking. He committed two penalties, a false start and holding call. He also allowed a pressure in pass protection.

3. Darrell Henderson, RB

Henderson’s stock down isn’t because of his performance, but because of Cam Akers taking the lead again as the feature back. Henderson only carried four times for 17 yards despite splitting the offensive snaps 50/50. He was targeted once, but Stafford missed high on his attempt.

4. Taylor Rapp, S

Rapp was neither great nor bad. He’s just okay. Terrell Burgess played well in a spot role. The fact of the matter is that Nick Scott, Jordan Fuller, and Terrell Burgess offer more as a safety in my opinion.

5. Tutu Atwell, WR

For perspective’s sake. Atwell played three snaps. Brandon Powell played six snaps. So essentially, Atwell could be on the field for ten snaps/game. He was targeted once, but Stafford overthrew him. Powell is providing more burst and production to this point, leaving Atwell on the bench.