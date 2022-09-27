How Week 3 in the NFL impacted the Los Angeles Rams

There are a lot of places to get recaps of every NFL game each week. This is not one of those places. These recaps only highlight things that somehow relate to the Los Angeles Rams.

Here is what happened in Week 3:

Browns 29, Steelers 17 (TNF)

Former Rams safety John Johnson III had five tackles and one pass defensed.

Ravens 37, Patriots 26

Will Lamar Jackson become the highest-paid quarterback in the league? He had four more passing touchdowns, plus 107 rushing yards and a touchdown. The Rams got a bargain for Matthew Stafford at $40 million per year. Marcus Peters had an interception off of Mac Jones.

Colts 20, Chiefs 17

Kansas City dropped to 2-1. The Rams face the Chiefs in Week 12.

Panthers 22, Saints 14

LA faces the Panthers in Week 6 and the Saints in Week 11. Both teams are now 1-2. Jameis Winston has now thrown five interceptions in his last two games, tying Stafford. Johnny Hekker seems to punting well in Carolina, he had six punts, four inside the 20, and a long of 59.

Bears 23, Texans 20

Talk about misleading records: The Bears are 2-1. Brandin Cooks had two catches for 22 yards and he unofficially leads the league in dropped passes this season. Robert Quinn had one tackle for Chicago.

Dolphins 21, Bills 19

Miami is the last remaining 3-0 team in the AFC. Former NFC West offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel has the Dolphins rolling early with powerhouse wins over the Ravens and Bills. L.A. lost 31-10 to Buffalo in Week 1, but the Dolphins came out ahead. Interesting. Von Miller had two sacks in Week 1, none since.

Vikings 28, Lions 24

The Lions are 1-2. Kevin O’Connell is 2-1 in Minnesota. Jared Goff went 25/41 for 277 yards, 1 TD/1 INT. Josh Reynolds was his favorite target, catching six passes for 96 yards. Michael Brockers had a batted pass and a QB hit.

Bengals 27, Jets 12

The Super Bowl loser gets its first win of the season. Thanks, Joe Flacco. Greg Zuerlein was 4/4 on field goals with a long of 52.

Titans 24, Raiders 22

Las Vegas is the only 0-3 team in the league. The Rams play the Raiders on TNF in Week 14. Robert Woods had four catches for 85 yards, but on nine targets. The Titans have a linebacker named David Long, Jr. and I’m still in shock about the fact that there are two David Long, Jr.’s in the NFL.

Eagles 24, Commanders 8

Philadelphia is the only 3-0 team in the NFC. The Rams don’t play either of these teams.

Jaguars 38, Chargers 10

I did not have “Brandon Staley” anywhere on my hot seat list going into the season. He’s got to be on it now. After the disappointing finish to 2021, the Chargers are 1-2 and coming off of a blowout loss to a Jacksonville team that might be much improved...but the Chargers were supposed to be good too. Their great young left tackle Rashawn Slater has just gone on IR and is out for the season. Joey Bosa has a significant groin injury. Staley’s defense is 29th in points allowed. Their one win is against the Raiders. The Rams do not play the Chargers until Week 17.

Sony Michel had five carries for 22 yards and L.A. is the worst rushing team in the league. Gerald Everett had two catches for 25 yards. Sebastian Joseph-Day had seven tackles and two TFL. Morgan Fox had one QB hit.

Packers 14, Bucs 12

The game didn’t meet the hype. Both teams are now 2-1, same as the Rams. Bucs in Week 9, Packers in Week 15.

Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Seattle has now lost their last two and the top pick is becoming a reality again. The Seahawks also have the Broncos first and second round picks. Austin Blythe remains Seattle’s starting center.

Broncos 11, 49ers 10

The victory lap ended quickly for Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers are 1-2. The Rams play the 49ers in two of their next four games. They face Denver in Week 16.

Cowboys 23, Giants 16

Both of these teams are a deceiving 2-1. The Rams play the Cowboys in Week 5 and there’s a chance Dak Prescott will be back by then. Kenny Golladay caught zero of three targets in this game.