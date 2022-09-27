Week 3’s scoreboard saw four of the top-five teams fall. The one that did not - your Los Angeles Rams! The season is still very early and while it is easy to fall prey to overreactions from losses, let’s take a pause to consider the bigger picture and proven track record of teams. With that being said, teams are beginning to create an edge with pivotal divisional and conference wins. In the end, the only thing that matters is the team in royal and sol! Check out below to find where the LA Rams land after consecutive wins.

Week 4 Power Rankings...

1. Buffalo Bills (Same)

I am likely to receive some flack for this one, but yes I am keeping Buffalo on top of the power rankings. They lost on the road to Miami by two points and were a better 2-yard Josh Allen throw away from taking the game. But is Buffalo vulnerable? About as safe as Ken’s Dorsey’s materials...

I want my coaches to care and have some fire. I would play for Ken Dorsey any day!!

pic.twitter.com/fLTwO1g1YE — Eric Wood (@EWood70) September 26, 2022

2. Kansas City Chiefs (Same)

Patrick Mahomes has a history of struggling versus the Colts, that is why one loss doesn’t shake them from the No. 2 spot.

3. Los Angeles Rams (Same)

At 2-1, the Rams are content with the injury bug sweeping through the roster. They muscled out a win on the road against Arizona with a thinned depth chart and have control of first place in the NFC West.

4. Miami Dolphins (+4)

With wins against New England, Baltimore, and Buffalo, the Dolphins are 2-0 in their division and 3-0 in a competitive AFC Conference. I am not ready to throw their name in the Top 3 just yet, but they are knocking on the door.

5. Green Bay Packers (+1)

The curious case of the Green Bay Packers. Lose week 1. Then go on a win streak. Green Bay went into Tampa on Sunday and showed it can win in a defensive fight.

6. Philadelphia Eagles (+1)

Philadelphia is no longer riding the wave of being a dark horse. They are completely in the contenders' club. Jalen Hurts has made improvements. Devonta Smith and AJ Brown are capable wideouts. The coaching staff inexperience is the only thing holding the team back from a Top-5 discussion.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3)

The Bucs will climb back. They still have games against ATL (x2), PIT, CAR (x2), SEA, and CLE. Getting Chris Godwin back is their number one priority.

8. Baltimore Ravens (+3)

The Ravens are a Week 2 fourth quarter away from being 3-0. Should’a, could’a, would’a. Lamar Jackson has been playing well but the road doesn’t get any easier with BUF, CIN, NYG, and TB in four of the next five weeks.

9. Cincinnati Bengals (Same)

Cincinnati found the win column, albeit against the Jets. Either way, we should know within a week more weeks if they are the 2021 team or falling back to earth in 2022.

10. Los Angeles Chargers (-5)

When Herbert is playing injured or is out, the Chargers are in trouble. They don’t appear quite ready to contend for the AFC crown. Because even with an injured Herbert, the defense still surrendered 38 points to the Jaguars.

11. Minnesota Vikings (+1)

12. San Francisco 49ers (-2)

13. Arizona Cardinals (Same)

14. Dallas Cowboys (+2)

15. Denver Broncos (+4)

16. New England Patriots (-1)

17. Las Vegas Raiders (-3)

Davante Adams "frustrated and angry" after Raiders' 0-3 starthttps://t.co/KtyP42ojeE pic.twitter.com/nWUrAmMdGS — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) September 27, 2022

18. Tennessee Titans (+4)

19. Indianapolis Colts (+4)

20. New York Giants (Same)

21. New Orleans Saints (-4)

22. Jacksonville Jaguars (+6)

23. Cleveland Browns (+7)

24. Pittsburgh Steelers (-6)

25. Detroit Lions (-4)

26. Atlanta Falcons (+1)

27. Chicago Bears (-2)

28. Washington Commanders (-4)

Ron Rivera on Carson Wentz getting sacked nine sacks: "It's one of those things we all share a little bit of the blame." — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 26, 2022

29. Seattle Seahawks (-3)

30. New York Jets (-1)

31. Carolina Panthers (+1)

32. Houston Texans (-1)