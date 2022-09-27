Rams Injury Report: Derion Kendrick latest DB hurt, Van Jefferson to IR

The injury report has become a household “list” for the Los Angeles Rams through three weeks of the 2022 NFL regular season. In the lead up to the game against the Arizona Cardinals, the Rams received negative news almost every day about the status of starters and key reserves. After Sunday’s win, there are already more names popping up.

Below is the latest injury that Los Angeles is dealing with entering their Week 4 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers:

Derion Kendrick, CB (Concussion)

Kendrick led the defense Sunday with nine tackles but was in concussion protocol on Monday. Sean McVay addressed Rams reporters and did say that his progress in the protocol appears positive.

Rams HC Sean McVay said DB Derion Kendrick is still in the concussion protocol. Early signs are trending in positive direction, McVay said, but can never be too cautious/careful when it comes to following each step of that protocol. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) September 26, 2022

Questionable players entering Week 4…

Brian Allen, OC (Knee)

Allen isn’t on the short-term IR, but he is still probably aiming for a Week 5 return. There is also a scenario that LA is ultra-conservative and choose not to bring Allen back until after the bye week. A Week 8 would allow him to return at full strength for the second matchup versus San Francisco.

Cobie Durant, CB (Hamstring)

Despite Week 2 heroics, Cobie was unable to play in Week 3 due to a Grade 1 hamstring strain. If he isn’t back for MNF, he is likely to return for Week 5.

The Rams held Kyler Murray to 5.4 yards per attempt yesterday without:



CB2 Troy Hill

CB3 David Long Jr.

CB4 Cobie Durant

No. 3 safety Jordan Fuller



2 of their 3 starting CBs yesterday didn't play a snap in the first 2 weeks — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) September 26, 2022

David Long Jr, CB (Groin)

DLJ’s injury happened in practice leading up to Arizona. The status of his groin injury is still uncertain, but his timeline is likely similar to Durant’s.

Jordan Fuller, S (Hamstring)

Fuller was the surprising defensive back to be deemed inactive for the Cardinals game. No word yet as to whether his hamstring injury is to the same leg as his season-ending ankle injury in the Conference Championship.

Rams players on Injured Reserve…

Kyren Williams, RB (Fractured Ankle)

Van Jefferson, WR (Knee)

Van Jefferson is the most recent name added to the list of short-term IR spots. Without any practices logged, it does not come as a surprise with the amount of injuries occurring on the roster. Jefferson is expected to be active for Week 8.

Sean McVay expects Van Jefferson to be a full-go in Week 8 https://t.co/v1phQ6oXbW — Entrendz Showbizz Sports (@EntrendzSports) September 27, 2022