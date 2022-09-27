Random Ramsdom: Stafford bounces back with zero turnover performance

Sean McVay highlights Matthew Stafford’s ‘play of the game’ vs. Cardinals (RamsWire)

“I thought that was the play of the game. He redeemed himself after the previous snap where Cooper and him usually hit that,” McVay said. “But they ended up having a kind of delayed add-on right there and he’s free off that left side, did a great job like you mentioned. But to be able to spin out, keep his eyes down the field, change his arm slot, and hit Cooper right over the middle for 11 on a third-and-10 was big.”

Sean McVay talks injury updates coming out of Week 3 at Cardinals, WR Van Jefferson’s status & initial impressions of 49ers (TheRams.com)

“Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay discusses injury updates on defensive back Derion Kendrick and wide receiver Van Jefferson and what he’s seen from the San Francisco 49ers so far this season ahead of their Week 4 Monday Night Football matchup.”

LA Rams News: When is an NFL win more than a win? (RamblinFan)

“Thanks to a solid win against their NFC West rival Arizona Cardinals, the LA Rams are now 2-1. While the team was humiliated in the first game of the new 2022 NFL season, losing by a score of 31-10 at home to the Buffalo Bills, the Rams have won their next two games. That places the Rams at two wins and one loss. But it does more than just that.”

Rams PFF grades: Best and worst performers vs. Cardinals in Week 3 (RamsWire)

“Here’s a look at the game grades from Pro Football Focus, highlighting the five best and worst on each side of the ball. Jalen Ramsey was predictably a standout defender, while Matthew Stafford impressed on offense.”

Rams heavily utilized play action vs. Cardinals, and with plenty of success (RamsWire)

“On Sunday against the Cardinals, Sean McVay hit Arizona’s defense with a heavy dosage of play action. Next Gen Stats shared that the Rams used play action on 46.2% of their passing plays Sunday, which is Stafford’s highest rate in the last seven seasons.”