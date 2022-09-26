When a player hits the trade block, Rams general manager Les Snead is usually the first to inquire, or so it seems. Why not do so then when the player in question also happens to be one of Matthew Stafford’s favorite targets from his days in Detroit?

The New York Giants are reportedly looking to trade wide receiver Kenny Golladay only two years into the free agent contract he signed in 2021. However, the general manager who signed him has since been fired, the head coach didn’t pick him either, and Golladay is buried on a depth chart of receivers who Brian Daboll seems to prefer even though the highest-paid wideout in the entire NFL in 2022 by cap hit is: Kenny Golladay.

Ian Rapoport noted this week that the Giants could trade Golladay and it seems this move could come well before the October 31 trade deadline.

Could the #Giants trade WR Kenny Golladay if his situation becomes untenable? It's possible.



Before tonight's game against the #Cowboys, a look at how it could work and the options for what's next: https://t.co/nmXpt6Y3mz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 26, 2022

The Rams are no strangers to midseason trades and Golladay might fit in well next to Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson. He certainly knows the quarterback after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Detroit Lions and Golladay had over 1,000 yards in each of the 2018 and 2019 campaigns.

Though Golladay has a massive cap hit, New York is reportedly willing to eat most of his salary if a team doesn’t mind giving up a decent day three pick.

Golladay has played 48 snaps this season and might not even be active against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. The Giants have at least four wideouts ahead of him in the pecking order, possibly a fifth in rookie Wan’Dale Robinson. Even David Sills and Richie James are above Golladay right now.

Golladay has a $13 million base salary in 2022 and a $13.25 million base salary in 2023, with $4.5 million of that guaranteed. Los Angeles may not be interested because of the guarantees in 2023 more so than because of his base salary in 2022. The Rams might also be wary that Golladay simply is not good anymore and that OBJ could be around the bend. Even in Los Angeles, Golladay could end up buried on a depth chart and unhappy.

But if Stafford gives him an endorsement, could that change L.A.’s plans at all?