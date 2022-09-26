Trent Williams likely to miss 49ers-Rams game in Week 4

The San Francisco 49ers lost to the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football, scoring only 10 points and losing arguably the best player on the team to what has been called a high ankle sprain. Teammate George Kittle said after the game that Williams isn’t just the best player on the team, but the best player in the NFL.

If Williams did suffer a high ankle sprain, then the 49ers will likely be without their best player when they face the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football in Week 4.

#49ers notes:

* Trent Williams lost to high ankle sprain on disastrous play: "He's the best football player in the NFL.”

* Kyle Shanahan's curious decision

* Why did Jimmy Garoppolo step out of end zone? https://t.co/jhHLrMYwu2 — Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) September 26, 2022

Since joining the 49ers in 2020, Trent Williams has missed four games with injury. He seems headed towards missing at least a fifth. He was also inactive for San Francisco’s all-important Week 18 win over the Los Angeles Rams in 2021 that got the 49ers into the playoffs. Williams was replaced midway through the game by Jaylon Moore and San Francisco had its worst game of the young season by the offensive line, allowing 12 pressures.

Pressures Allowed, Week 3, PFF:



1. Spencer Burford, 3

2. Mike McGlinchey, 3

3. Jaylon Moore, 2 (4 pass snaps)

4. Colton McKivitz, 1

5. Aaron Banks, 1#49ers gave up 12 pressures as a team, after only giving up 2 last week. Going to be tough without Trent Williams too. — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) September 26, 2022

Moore played in seven snaps and was immediately blown up by Broncos defensive end Randy Gregory for a sack when he entered the game in place of Williams. He was a fifth round pick in 2021 and San Francisco is already quite inexperienced already at both guard spots and center.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went 18-of-29 for 211 yards and was sacked four times in the 49ers’ 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos.

The 49ers also lost linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair to a knee injury.