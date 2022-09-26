Monday night from MetLife: Who wins and final score predictions

Monday Night Football will feature a likely raucous crowd and atmosphere in MetLife Stadium, as the unbeaten New York Giants host the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys. DraftKings Sportsbook sees this as a razor-thin margin, with a one-point spread for the hometown Giants.

That one-point spread makes the money line juicy for both teams. At the time of writing this article, you can bet $110 on either team to win $100 back, an uncommon occurrence. Head over to Tallysight right now and win some money! Tallysight also has a mobile app for iOS, with a version for android users coming soon.

Both teams enter the game with key players nursing injuries. New York will be without rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson due to a knee injury. They may also be without speedster wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee). Both players are currently doubtful.

Dak Prescott will continue to sit out the next few weeks, as he recovers from an injury to his throwing hand. The Cowboys did get some good news, with Michael Gallup expected to make his season debut.

I don’t expect the Cooper Rush-led Cowboys to light up the scoreboard, nor do I foresee the Giants shredding this talented Dallas defense. This matchup is projected to be the second lowest scoring game of the week and the under is a very strong possibility, with that feisty Dallas defense finding a way to lead the Cowboys to victory.

Final Score: Cowboys 20-17