Random Ramsdom: Ben Skowronek has made himself invaluable to Rams offense

Studs and duds from Rams’ Week 3 win over the Cardinals (RamsWire)

“Skowornek is suddenly an important part of this offense, and not necessarily as a traditional wide receiver. He once again lined up at fullback a bunch against the Cardinals, and on Cam Akers’ touchdown run, he made a fantastic block on linebacker Zaven Collins to spring Akers free.”

Rams’ Aaron Donald Reaches NFL Milestone After Recording 100 Sacks (SportsIllustrated)

“As part of a resilient defensive effort, Donald became the fastest defensive tackle in league history to reach 100 career sacks, doing so in his 130th game. He brought down Murray late in the first quarter on Sunday for a 15-yard loss, eventually forcing an Arizona punt.”

Hobbled LA Rams secondary helps team break alarming trend (RamblinFan)

“Rather, the Rams had to find a way to stop the madness of their first two games, while negating the momentum of the Arizona Cardinals. In the first two games this season, the LA Rams had been outscored 45-10 in the second half. Their opponent, the Cardinals, had the opposite experience, outscoring their opponents in the second half 36-21.”

Game Recap: Rams defeat Cardinals 20-12 in road opener (TheRams.com)

“Execution on special teams and the defense keeping the Cardinals out of the endzone powered the Rams (2-1, 1-0 NFC West) to a 20-12 victory over the Cardinals (1-2, 0-1) Sunday afternoon at State Farm Stadium.”

Sean McVay expresses trust in Cam Akers following goal line fumble (RamsWire)

“He also had a costly fumble on the goal line, the second time he’s fumbled it at the 1-yard line since last postseason. Had he punched it in, the Rams would’ve gone up 27-9 and all but put the game to rest. Instead, the Cardinals recovered, scored a field goal on the ensuing drive and gave themselves one last chance with an onside kick – which failed.”