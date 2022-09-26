Twitter reacts to Rams 20-12 win over Cardinals: Aaron Donald makes history!

The Los Angeles Rams traveled to the desert for their first road game of the season against the Arizona Cardinals. LA came away with a 20-12 victory, as the Rams’ defense strangled the Cardinals offense for much of the game. Of course, Rams Twitter was pleased with the win.

LA started hot in this one, with a quick three-and-out immediately followed by a blocked punt courtesy of defensive lineman Michael Hoecht. This set the Rams up with great field position at the Cardinals 35-yard line.

It was a sexy block indeed.

Brandon Powell, who continues to take snaps away from Tutu Atwell, was the victim of a clear facemask which would have given the Rams a first and goal opportunity. The refs decided to pick up the flag, denying LA a fresh set of downs.

No problem though. Allen Robinson beat his defender to the inside on a quick slant and an easy touchdown for the first score of the game. Oh, wait. The ball went right through his damn hands.

Los Angeles was unable to take advantage of the promising field position to start the game, settling for a Matt Gay field goal for the first points of the game.

When all else fails, find ways to get Cooper Kupp the ball. The Rams did just that, leading to Kupp’s first rushing touchdown of his career on a 20-yard jet sweep. I’d honestly like to see more of those please.

Despite only scoring 10 points in the first quarter, the Rams dominated Arizona, leading some to speculate if Kyler Murray studied the game film for at least four hours leading up to the NFC West battle.

Let’s break down mr Kyler Murray and his 200 million dollar worth pic.twitter.com/joUxpZQavR — Coach Jason Brown (@TheRealCoach_JB) September 25, 2022

Some glaring first-quarter stats:



- Arizona went 0-3 on third down.

- Rams outgained the Cardinals 158 yards to 26.

- One first down for Arizona compared to eight for Los Angeles. — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) September 25, 2022

He spent much of the day running for his life, as the defense consistently found their way into the backfield. Though Greg Gaines was unable bring Murray down for a sack, he made his presence felt on more than one occasion.

One man who did register a sack was Aaron Donald, and it was quite the historic sack. AD tripped up the former Heisman Trophy winner for the 100th sack of his Hall of Fame career. He became the fastest defensive tackle to reach that historic achievement.

Donald and the rest of the Rams defense continued to stifle the Cardinals offense, keeping them out of the end zone for the entirety of the game.

The Rams are now 11-1 vs. the Cardinals and McVay has never lost in Arizona. @LauraOkmin is with @AaronDonald97 following the @RamsNFL Week 3 win against the Cardinals. pic.twitter.com/reOyuJkgr9 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 25, 2022

Cam Akers would ultimately put the game away with a 14-yard touchdown run, led by my favorite fullback Ben Skowronek. I would also like to see more of this please.

Wicked block by Ben Skowronek here to open the hole/running lane for Cam Akers https://t.co/iyMzn4yFpV — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) September 25, 2022

The Rams now shift their focus from a team that they have dominated over the past few years to the San Francisco 49ers, a team that has had LA’s number outside of the NFC Championship. Here’s to starting a win streak against the 49ers.