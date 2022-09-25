Rams beat Cardinals, 20-12: INSTANT REACTION!

What does Sunday’s game mean for Cam Akers, Tutu Atwell, and Ben Skowronek, respectively? What does it say about the Rams scouring the trade market for a running back? And did the Rams defense stifle a good Kyler Murray, or was Murray way off his game during L.A.’s 20-12 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3?

Those are some of the questions that we cover in another new episode of Turf Show Times: INSTANT REACTION! Which comes out after every Rams game. Find us on your favorite podcast app and hit subscribe to listen to every episode immediately after each game.

The Rams defense was the star of the week. Will Cam Akers or Darrell Henderson start next week against the 49ers? And is Tutu Atwell going to stay on the team through 2023 or is he out here fighting for snaps in order to keep his job or will it go to Brandon Powell?