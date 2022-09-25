Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals, Week 3: 4th quarter game thread

The Rams started the third quarter with a 13-6 lead and a chance to extend their lead with the first offensive possession of the quarter. Unfortunately J.J. Watt would force a sack and the Rams would end up punting for their third time in a row.

The Cardinals got the ball back and would convert on another 4th down, around their own 20 yard line on gutsy call by Kliff Kingsbury, to keep their first drive of the half alive. The Cardinals would put together a few plays to find themselves just outside the Rams red zone, but would settle for a field goal.

The Rams still led 13-9 but the Cardinals had now scored 9 unanswered points.

The Rams would get the ball again and Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp would convert a HUGE third down to keep the Rams drive alive. The Rams would cap off a great drive with a Cam Akers rushing touchdown. The Rams led 20-9 with 1 minute left in the third quarter.

The Cardinals have the ball and we go to the 4th quarter with the Rams still leading 20-9.

