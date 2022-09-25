Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals, Week 3: 3rd quarter game thread

The Rams started the second quarter with the ball and scored a field goal to a take a 13-0 lead over the Cardinals.

The Cardinals would get the ball again and would go on to punt for the fourth time today (for anyone keeping track) and the Rams again took over on offense with over 12 minutes left in the second quarter.

The Rams would fail to convert on a third and seven and would punt the ball back to Arizona. Arizona put together their first real drive of the day and converted two 4th downs to keep the drive going. The Cardinals marched down the field to set up a first and goal. The Rams defense would answer the call and forced the Cardinals to settle for a field goal.

The Rams still led 13-3 with under two minutes to go in the first half.

The Rams would do nothing on their next offensive drive, and punted the ball again. Arizona would would bring out their offense with under a minute left before halftime and they would score a field goal to end the half.

The Rams still lead 13-6 and should receive the ball to start the third quarter.

Talk about the game with other Rams fans right here at Turf Show Times and please go ahead and rec your favorite game thread comments so we can identify the top comments after the game! Go Rams!