Aaron Donald gets 100th career sack

Aaron Donald sacked Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray in the first quarter on Sunday, his 100th career sack. The Los Angeles Rams legend got to 100 faster than any DT in NFL history, doing so in 130 regular season games. Donald also has six more sacks in 10 career playoff games.
He got to Murray in a heartbeat.
Unofficially, Donald joins Jack Youngblood and Deacon Jones among Rams who had at least 100 career sacks. Both of those are unofficial because the NFL hasn’t kept track of those stats dating before the 1980’s, but pro-football-reference believes that Youngblood had 151.5 and Jones had 159.5. Neither of them were playing in Donald’s position on the defensive line, and he is one of the most unique players in NFL history at any position.
No other Rams player drafted since 2000 has more than 65 career sacks.
