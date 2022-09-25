Rams-Cardinals final score: LA holds on against Kyler Murray with dominant defense

The Los Angeles Rams kicked off divisional play in week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals, a series in which they have dominated since 2017, as they looked to move to 2-1 on the year. And they did just that with an absolutely dominant defensive showing.

Final score: Rams 20, Cardinals 12

Through two games, the Rams punt return team had only gotten the opportunity to be on the field one time. In the first quarter today, they got their second chance and made the most of it, blocking a punt to get the Rams great field position to start the contest.

However, L.A. could only muster a field goal out of it, making the lead 3-0 to start the contest. The Cardinals would then go three and out once again, which the Rams would turn into a scoring drive on the first career rushing touchdown for Cooper Kupp.

The defense would continue their dominance on the ensuing drive, forcing another three and out on a possession where Aaron Donald recorded his 100th career sack. Los Angeles would stall out on their next drive, settling for a field goal to make the game 13-0 in the 2nd quarter.

The Cardinals would eventually get a solid drive going, although the defense was able to hold inside the 10 yard line to hold Arizona to their first field goal attempt of the season making the score 13-3 Rams. Then, at the tail end of the first half, the Cardinals would get another field goal making the score 13-6 at halftime.

To open the second half the Rams would go three and out, which turned into 3 more Arizona points following a long 16 play drive, making the score 13-9 in the 3rd quarter.

Los Angeles would respond with a long and methodical drive, a drive in which Cam Akers tallied 6 carries for 53 yards and a touchdown to increase the Rams lead to 20-9 late in the 3rd quarter.

Following a turnover on downs forced by the Rams defense, L.A. put together a great drive that was seemingly headed towards being the dagger in the ball game. However, Cam Akers would cough the ball up at the goal line to give Arizona a glimmer of hope about midway through the 4th quarter.

The Cardinals ensuing drive would result in a fourth Arizona field goal with 1:07 remaining in the contest, making the score 20-12 Rams lead. Arizona would then attempt an onside kick in which the Rams would recover, shutting the door on the Cardinals chances of a miraculous comeback. The Rams would kneel it out for their second victory of the season, moving to 2-1.