Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals, Week 3: 2nd quarter game thread

The game began with the Cardinals receiving the opening kickoff. The Cardinals ran 3 plays before they attempted to punt and the Rams blocked the punt! LA started their first drive of the day 35 yards away from their end zone.

LA’s first drive quickly found them well inside the red zone, but Matthew Stafford and Allen Robinson could not connect on a couple throws in the endz one. The Rams settled for a field goal.

The Cards went 3 and out again but were able to successfully punt the ball away this time. The Rams drove to the red zone for their second time today and came away with a Cooper Kupp rushing touchdown. Sean McVay still can dial up some great play calls. The Rams led 10-0 with 4 minutes left in the first quarter.

Aaron Donald secured the 100th sack of his Hall of Fame worthy NFL career and Arizona found themselves punting for a third time in 3 drives.

The Rams will start the second quarter with the ball and seemingly a chance to score!

