Rams-Cardinals inactives: Jordan Fuller among four DBs inactive for LA

The Los Angeles Rams have announced their Week 3 inactives against the Arizona Cardinals: S Jordan Fuller, CB Decobie Durant, CB David Long, CB Shaun Jolly, QB Bryce Perkins, C Brian Allen.

Not listed here because he is on injured reserve is cornerback Troy Hill.

Going against the Cardinals, the Rams will need to rely on Jalen Ramsey, Derion Kendrick, Robert Rochell, and rookie Russ Yeast to man the cornerback positions. The team has also called up Grant Haley from the practice squad.

The news also means that Lance McCutcheon is active for the first time this season, one day after Van Jefferson was placed on IR.

Arizona’s inactive players: WR Rondale Moore, LB Ezekiel Turner, RB Keontay Ingram, CB Christian Matthew, LB Myjai Sanders, OL Lecitus Smith, DL Jonathan Ledbetter. This means that running back James Conner is active.

The Rams face the Arizona Cardinals at 1:25 PM PT.