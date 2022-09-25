NFL Week 3 morning games: Open Thread

The Los Angeles Rams face the Arizona Cardinals in the afternoon slate. Talk about the NFL’s Week 3 games right here:
- Dolphins vs Bills: Can Tua keep up with Josh Allen like he did Lamar Jackson?
- Bears vs Texans: A battle of two quarterbacks in the 2021 draft who were rated very differently
- Titans vs Raiders: Which AFC team that made the playoffs last year is going to fall to 0-3?
- Colts vs Chiefs: Speaking of winless, what’s wrong with Indianapolis and how can they fix it against an AFC powerhouse?
- Vikings vs Lions: Former Rams OC Kevin O’Connell against former Rams executive Brad Holmes (kind of)
- Patriots vs Ravens: Is New England going to be officially non-threatening with another loss? A win over the Ravens though and you know you can’t count out Bill Belichick
- Jets vs Bengals: Does Cincinnati get right or do the Jets announce themselves?
- Commanders vs Eagles: Carson Wentz against the Eagles
- Panthers vs Saints: Carolina will reportedly fire Matt Rhule if he doesn’t turn the ship around soon
Loading comments...