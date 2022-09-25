 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Week 3 morning games: Open Thread

Talk about the morning games right here

By Kenneth Arthur
/ new
Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams face the Arizona Cardinals in the afternoon slate. Talk about the NFL’s Week 3 games right here:

  • Dolphins vs Bills: Can Tua keep up with Josh Allen like he did Lamar Jackson?
  • Bears vs Texans: A battle of two quarterbacks in the 2021 draft who were rated very differently
  • Titans vs Raiders: Which AFC team that made the playoffs last year is going to fall to 0-3?
  • Colts vs Chiefs: Speaking of winless, what’s wrong with Indianapolis and how can they fix it against an AFC powerhouse?
  • Vikings vs Lions: Former Rams OC Kevin O’Connell against former Rams executive Brad Holmes (kind of)
  • Patriots vs Ravens: Is New England going to be officially non-threatening with another loss? A win over the Ravens though and you know you can’t count out Bill Belichick
  • Jets vs Bengals: Does Cincinnati get right or do the Jets announce themselves?
  • Commanders vs Eagles: Carson Wentz against the Eagles
  • Panthers vs Saints: Carolina will reportedly fire Matt Rhule if he doesn’t turn the ship around soon

More From Turf Show Times

Loading comments...