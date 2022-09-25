Random Ramsdom: Will Jacob Harris get any meaningful snaps today?

Rams’ Jacob Harris: Will be active at Arizona (CBSSports)

“It will be the second consecutive week Harris is active for the Rams after he played just one offensive snap in Week 2. After Sunday’s game at the Cardinals, he will only be eligible for one more elevation from the practice squad before he would have to be signed to the team’s active roster in order to play.”

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Cardinals in week 3 (TheRams.com)

“The Rams have their first divisional test of the season this Sunday, as they head to Arizona to take on the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. pacific time on FOX.

Ahead of the game, theRams.com examines 3 Keys to Winning for the Rams”

Rams put Van Jefferson on IR, make 3 other roster moves (RamsWire)

“The Rams have already been without Van Jefferson for two games, but his absence will extend at least another four weeks. The team announced on Saturday that Jefferson has been placed on injured reserve.”

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Cardinals in Week 3 (TheRams.com)

“Throughout the regular season, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here’s a look at what’s out there for Saturday, Sept. 24 about your Los Angeles Rams.”