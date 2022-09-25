Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals, Week 3: Game thread for Rams fans

The LA Rams play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:25 PM PT on FOX. Here’s our How to Watch guide.

The Rams eliminated the Cardinals last year in the wild card round of the playoffs. Both teams are believed to have a lot of potential, however each team is 1-1 and have seemingly started off the season a little slow. The Cardinals are still without DeAndre Hopkins (suspension) and the Rams just placed Van Jefferson on IR, so the Rams and Cardinals have some answers to find and will look for players to step up in the meantime. It will be interesting to see which team can play sharper and which team will ultimately come out with a W on Sunday!

The L.A. Rams are 3.5-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. What is your Week 3 prediction for Sunday’s matchup?

Talk about the game with other Rams fans right here at Turf Show Times and please go ahead and rec your favorite game thread comments so we can identify the top comments after the game! Go Rams!