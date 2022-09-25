Rams vs. Cardinals: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Los Angeles Rams travel to Glendale, Arizona on Sunday to take on division rivals, the Arizona Cardinals. Both teams are 1-1, losing the season openers and then squaring their records with wins in Week 2. The Rams have won 10 of the previous meetings dating back to 2017 and en route to the Super Bowl title, beat Arizona 34-11 in last years opening playoff game.

After signing a new $230.5 million contract, Cardinal quarterback Kyler Murray has been hot and cold. He was stymied in a 44-21 Week 1 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Last week, he led an Arizona 20-point second half comeback to tie the Las Vegas Raiders at the final gun and then on to victory in overtime. The Cardinals have now won 28 overtime games in franchise history, tied with the Denver Broncos for most in NFL history.

Starting Cardinals running back James Conner has been nicked up and is back to practice on a limited basis, he scored five touchdowns against L.A. last season. If he can’t go, Eno Benjamin and Darrel Williams will share the backfield load. Although Conner is listed as the starter and has 51 yards on 17 totes, both Benjamin (12 carries) and Williams (8 carries) lead the team in rushing with 59 yards each. Murray has added 57 yards.

It could be a good day for Matthew Stafford to bounce back as the Arizona defense has given up 812 yards of offense at an average of 6.4 yards per play and eight touchdowns. 604 of those yards have come through the air and 208 on the ground. The Cards are allowing opponents to score on 63.2 percent of drives and have been penalized 17 times for 169 yards.

Will the Rams find their way to first in the division or fall behind Arizona in the NFC West? Here’s how you can watch to find out!

How to follow the game

Date: Sunday, September 25

Kickoff: 1:25 p.m. PST

Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale Arizona

Watch it live: Fox (regionally) and DIRECTV Sunday Ticket

Live stream: Sling TV, L.A. Rams official app, NFL Plus, Hulu Live, fubo TV, DIRECTV STREAM (formerly known as AT&T TV), and many others.

Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM, 93.1 Jack FM, Tu Liga 1330 AM, and ESPN affiliates including KLSD 1360 AM (San Diego), KKUU HD2 (Palm Springs), KTIE 590 AM (Riverside), KAVL 610 AM and 106.7 FM (Lancaster), KSMA 1240 AM and 99.5 FM (Santa Maria), and KMET 1490 AM (Banning).

Current betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Line: Los Angeles Rams -3.5 -105 / Arizona Cardinals +3.5 -115

Over/under totals: 48.5 -110

Money line: Los Angeles Rams -175 / Arizona Cardinals +150