Random Ramsdom: Rams enter their first road game as favorites

NFL Week 3 odds, picks: Rams’ pressure vs. Kyler Murray sparks win, Packers’ ground game too much for Bucs (CBSSports)

“Kyler’s struggles against the Rams begin with pressure. He has been pressured on 36% of his dropbacks against them, his worst rate against any team. He was completely under fire against them in the playoffs last year, going 4 of 12 for 22 yards and an interception when hurried. Los Angeles’ pass rush isn’t as potent without Von Miller, but it’s good enough to put an end to the magic act Murray pulled off last week.”

Rams see McKinley as gamble worth taking to boost pass rush (YahooSports)

“The Rams (1-1) signed McKinley on Tuesday after dealing with an injury scare involving pass rusher Leonard Floyd. He hurt his knee in practice last week but was able to play in the 31-27 win over the Atlanta Falcons, putting defensive coordinator Raheem Morris on the lookout for more depth.”

Jalen Ramsey confident in his preparation of new contributors in Rams’ secondary (RamsWire)

“Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey told reporters on Friday that he is doing his part to get his unit prepared for the matchup. With his rookie counterpart Decobie Durant sidelined due to a hamstring injury, and veteran Troy Hill placed on injured reserve earlier this week, Ramsey explained that the team is prepared to face the adversity they are up against, and doesn’t expect the defense to falter.”

Injury Report 9/23: Van Jefferson, Brian Allen, Cobie Durant and David Long Jr. out for Week 3 at Cardinals; Jordan Fuller questionable (TheRams.com)

“Wide receiver Van Jefferson (knee), center Brian Allen (knee), defensive back Cobie Durant (hamstring) and cornerback David Long Jr. (groin) have been ruled out for Sunday’s road game against the Cardinals (1:25 p.m. pacific time, FOX).”

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Jalen Ramsey share final thoughts on Cardinals prep (TheRams.com)

“Rams head coach Sean McVay and defensive back Jalen Ramsey each met with local media prior to Friday’s practice, discussing familiar faces re-joining the team, next men up in the secondary and more.”