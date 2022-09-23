Rams-Cardinals injury report: L.A. secondary takes another hit with David Long out

Sean McVay said it best on Friday: “Holy heck!”

The Los Angeles Rams head coach met with the media on Friday and announced that the team would be without cornerbacks David Long, Jr. and Decobie Durant this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. This news comes after the Rams lost Troy Hill to injured reserve in the same week, meaning that L.A. will be down to five healthy corners on Sunday, including the recently-added Shaun Jolly.

It’s been an insane week for Rams transactions as the team has had to scramble for new additions to the 53-man roster and practice squad because of injuries and a Brycen Hopkins suspension. The losses of Long, who sustained a groin injury in practice, and Durant only compounds the issue.

That leaves Jalen Ramsey, Robert Rochell, rookies Derion Kendrick and Russ Yeast, plus Jolly in the cornerbacks room. Rochell’s second season hasn’t gone as well as expected but he will get another chance to prove himself against the Cardinals this week because McVay has little other choice.

The Rams will also be playing without Van Jefferson for the third time in three weeks. L.A. is still without center Brian Allen and Tremayne Anchrum joined rookie Logan Bruss on IR, leaving the Rams with Coleman Shelton at center, A.J. Jackson at right guard, and recently-signed Oday Aboushi as a backup. Jeremiah Kolone could be the next man up at center. Bobby Evans is also there for depth.

Additionally this week the Rams brought back running back Malcolm Brown and tight end Kendall Blanton, plus signing edge rusher Takkarist McKinley. Center Matt Skura was added to the practice squad and he could get the call up.

McVay likened this week to L.A. being shorthanded in 2020 due to players going on the COVID-19 reserve list. He appeared shocked that the Rams are already going through this kind of a churn before getting to Week 3 and I’m sure that fans feel the same.