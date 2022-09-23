Random Ramsdom: Which matchups could decide the game against the Cardinals?

5 key matchups to watch in Rams vs. Cardinals on Sunday (RamsWire)

“The Rams have had very little trouble beating the Cardinals in recent years, going 10-1 against them since 2017. Arizona won’t go quietly against the Rams after their dramatic win over the Raiders in Week 2, and they have some players who create difficult matchups for Los Angeles.”

Rams’ Kendall Blanton: Signs with Rams (CBSSports)

“Blanton was signed off of the Chiefs’ practice squad by the Rams on Thursday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. Blanton was waived by the Rams on Aug. 20, then found his way onto Kansas City’s practice squad after a short stint with the Commanders.”

Rams sign RB Malcolm Brown to practice squad, waive RB Trey Ragas and OLB Keir Thomas (RamsWire)

“The Rams announced they’ve signed him to the practice squad, waiving running back Trey Ragas to make room for him. Additionally, they waived Keir Thomas from the 53-man roster, likely opening up a spot for Blanton’s arrival – which is not official yet.”

10 Revealing Quotes From Rams Coach Sean McVay Ahead Of Cardinals Matchup (SportsIllustrated)

“And on Wednesday during his availability with the media, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke at length about the matchup, discussing game planning, Matthew Stafford’s health, defending Kyler Murray, and much more.”