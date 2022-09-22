Rams fill out 53-man roster with cornerback off of Browns practice squad

After making a handful of roster changes this week, including the returns of running back Malcolm Brown (practice squad contract) and Kendall Blanton, as well as signing guard Oday Aboushi and defensive end Takkarist McKinley, the Los Angeles Rams kept the roster churning with yet another addition on Thursday: Cornerback Shaun Jolly.

Rams are expecting to sign CB Shaun Jolly to their 53 off the Browns practice squad, per source, pending physical. Jolly was a potential UDFA they had their eye on through draft process and currently is flying to LA to help at a position going through a few injury issues. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) September 22, 2022

Jolly is a 2022 undrafted free agent who the Rams were reportedly interested in signing after the draft, according to The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue. A 5’9, 177 lb corner out of Appalachian State, Jolly ran a 4.48 40-yard dash and has 30.5” arms, according to NFLDraftBuzz.

As with the additions of Blanton, Aboushi, and McKinley, the addition of Jolly comes after bad news made the Rams thinner at a key position. In this case, the loss of Troy Hill to injury. It would be surprising to see Jolly play any defense in the near future, but adding him to the roster now gets him in the Rams’ system and potentially leads to a long-term stint on the practice squad if the team must make another roster move in the near future. Jolly, soon to be 24, was on Cleveland’s practice squad most recently and could be inactive in Week 3 against the Cardinals.

The Rams add him to a room with Jalen Ramsey, David Long Jr, Robert Rochell, Cobie Durant, Derion Kendrick, and Russ Yeast.

A sixth and seventh move was the Rams adding center Matt Skura to the practice squad, as well as outside linebacker Zach VanValkenburg. Skura could be active this Sunday against the Cardinals, as well as Brown.