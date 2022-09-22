 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Browns-Steelers Amazon Prime TNF: Game thread

Mitchell Trubisky vs Jacoby Brissett ... yes, really

By Kenneth Arthur
New England Patriots v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

When the Steelers meet the Browns in Week 18, the starting quarterbacks for both teams will probably be different. On Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football, it is going to have to be Mitchell Trubisky and Jacoby Brissett. Oh well.

Talk about it here!

