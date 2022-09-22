Rams bring back Malcolm Brown to help with RB woes

The Los Angeles Rams are making a flurry of roster moves this week and that continued with the return of running back Malcolm Brown on Thursday. The veteran running back is back after a one-year stint with the Miami Dolphins and he could immediately be added to a backfield that has struggled to get the ball moving on the ground so far this season.

The make room on the roster, the Rams waived/injury settlement with running back Trey Ragas and waived/no recall linebacker Keir Thomas. The additional move is to open a roster spot for Kendall Blanton, also brought back after a short hiatus on Thursday.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Signed Practice Squad Veteran RB Malcolm Brown

• Waived/Injury Settlement RB Trey Ragas

• Waived/No Recall LB Keir Thomas — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 22, 2022

Brown played six seasons for the Rams, going back to 2015 as a member of the St. Louis Rams team. He only appeared in one game that year, but then had a full season as Todd Gurley’s backup in 2016, followed by four more seasons with the team. Brown had a career-high 101 carries for 419 yards and five touchdowns in 2020 with the Rams but was not retained for 2021 and spent seven games with the Dolphins.

Ragas, a former undrafted free agent himself, did not appear in any games with the Rams this season. Thomas, a popular undrafted free agent rookie who stood out in the preseason and made the 53-man roster, played in three defensive snaps over two games.

Both Darrell Henderson and Cam Akers have had a difficult time finding yards on the ground this year. Brown, who our own Chris Daniel consistently has been pounding the table for as an addition to the roster, is back with the Rams finally and could see some work immediately.