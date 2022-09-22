Random Ramsdom: Can Takk McKinley bring spark to pass rush?

Rams sign Takk McKinley from Titans’ practice squad (NBCSports)

“McKinley, who landed in Tennessee last week, is signing with the Rams’ 53-player roster, Field Yates of ESPN reports. The NFL’s personnel notice Wednesday shows the edge rusher terminated his contract with the Titans’ practice squad.”

Sean McVay is glad Rams were able to sign Oday Aboushi: ‘That’s a big deal’ (RamsWire)

“The Los Angeles Rams have experienced a multitude of injuries along the offensive line in the first two weeks of the season, leading them to sign Oday Aboushi to the practice squad last week. When speaking about the current state of the offensive line, Sean McVay raved about the Rams being able to sign Aboushi.”

Brycen Hopkins suspended 3 games for violating league’s substance abuse policy (RamsWire)

“The Los Angeles Rams only have two tight ends on their active roster, but they are now down to one following Wednesday’s news. Ahead of the team’s Week 3 matchup versus the Arizona Cardinals, Brycen Hopkins has been suspended for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, the team announced.”

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Bobby Wagner preview Week 3 at Cardinals (TheRams.com)

“Rams head coach Sean McVay and linebacker Bobby Wagner each met with local media prior to Wednesday’s practice, discussing the latest on wide receiver Van Jefferson’s status, facing Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and more.”

Cobie Durant got zero practice reps on defense before helping Rams win in Week 2 (RamsWire)

“His number was called on Sunday during the Rams’ win over the Falcons, and he rose to the occasion. He filled in for the injured Troy Hill, finishing the game with an interception, a sack and two tackles.”