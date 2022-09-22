Rams-Cardinals Week 3 fantasy stat predictions: Start Tyler Higbee, Cam Akers

Disclosure: The fantasy predictions below are not to be used by anyone, and the predictors themselves should not be held responsible for any fantasy mistakes and or fantasy decisions made by others. When setting your own lineup please use your own judgement. It’s your team, have fun with it.

Hopefully as the season goes on more useable Rams fantasy pieces become available (keep an eye out for when Van Jefferson comes back) but for now it seems clear the players below should be discussed from a fantasy perspective. If there are other players you’d like for us to cover in the future please let us know in the comments below! We aim to please.

Players being looked at for Week 3:

Matthew Stafford, Darrell Henderson, Cam Akers, Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson, and Tyler Higbee

QB Matthew Stafford

Predicted Fantasy Position Ranking for Week 3: 9

Week 3 stat prediction: 325 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT

Why: Matthew Stafford faced the Cardinals 3 times last year and threw for 250+ yards and 2+ plus touchdowns each time. I think this is Stafford’s get right game. He throws zero picks and shreds the Cardinals.

RB Darrell Henderson

Predicted Fantasy Position Ranking for Week 3: 33

Week 3 stat prediction: 10 carries for 35 yards, 2 receptions for 15 yards

Why: I could be so wrong on this call, but I think the Rams get Akers going in this one (I know I said that last week, and he did have 15 carries) and I think that the Rams throw a lot on the Cardinals. Darrell Henderson will get some strategic rest this game because the Rams want to keep him fresh all year. Bigger days ahead for Henderson. If you think the Rams are going to fall behind then go ahead and start “Hendo”, he seems to be the passing down back, I don’t expect the Rams to be behind.

RB Cam Akers

Predicted Fantasy Position Ranking for Week 3: 9

Week 3 stat prediction: 20 carries for 70 yards, 2 touchdowns

Cam needs a confidence boost. He hasn’t scored a single touchdown since he came back last year from his Achilles injury. Last week McVay knew to get Allen Robinson a touchdown. Robinson would’ve had two if not for a medical timeout (and any Rams fan should see Stafford make a comment about the “medical timeout” in that post-game press conference) but either way McVay knew to get Robinson a touchdown. Stafford gets the offense close through the air and Cam Akers punches it in twice in this one.

WR Cooper Kupp

Predicted Fantasy Position Ranking for Week 3: 3

Week 3 stat prediction: 10 catches 150 yards and a touchdown

Cooper Kupp does not stop and he and Stafford tear the Cardinals up. Until something changes about Mr. Kupp, I don’t think any of us expect his production to change. It’s been solid, steady and incredible.

WR Allen Robinson

Predicted Fantasy Position Ranking for Week 3: 25

Week 3 stat prediction: 6 catches, 75 yards

Why: This game isn’t a dud for Robinson but he does not get into the endzone in this one. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Rams have some plays for Robinson in mind against the Niners who they play after ARZ.

Tyler Higbee

Predicted Fantasy Position Ranking Week 3: 6

Week 3 Stat Prediction: 6 catches for 60 yards and 2 touchdowns

Why: I have this theory that the Cardinals are bad at covering tight ends, and it’s been this way for years. It’s just one of those things that happens even if it doesn’t make sense. They took on Travis Kelce in week 1 and Darren Waller in week 2 (two top tier fantasy tight ends). Kelce earned 121 receiving yards and Waller earned 50 receiving yards. Both caught over 5 passes and both found the endzone. Higbee is not in the top tier consistently (he’s been solid so far), he will be top tier this week. Get him on your team and start him with confidence. Also Brycen Hopkins was suspended for a few games, but I don’t think any of us expected him to have much of a fantasy impact this year, though it should be good for the Rams as a real football team when he comes back.

Opposing player(s) to start: If James Conner plays then I think you start him unless you really have two better RBs, to which I say: well done. If you want a dart throw with high upside, I still believe in Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. I think the Rams get up big and eventually Kyler Murray and Brown connect on a deep shot for a score in this game.

Good luck this week!