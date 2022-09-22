Picks for every NFL game in Week 3: Bills and Dolphins set for explosive matchup

Welcome to another action filled weekend of football! Time to head over to Tallysight and place all of your bets right now!

The early Sunday window has one of the most exciting matchups so far this season with the red hot Buffalo Bills taking on the speedy Miami Dolphins for first place in the AFC East. The scoreboard operator is most certainly going to earn their paycheck in this one. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, this game is expected to be a high scoring affair, with a 52.5 over/under, the second highest of the weekend.

The late window of games kickoff with quite possibly the last regular season meeting between two of the best quarterbacks to ever play in the NFL. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers renew the old NFC Central rivalry against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This head-to-head matchup is likely to have a significant impact on seeding once the playoff picture takes shape later in the season. Tampa Bay and their banged up receiving corps are favored by 1.5 points.

“He'd throw for 7,000 yards every year. He's so much more talented than me.”



— Tom Brady on if Aaron Rodgers was on the Patriots pic.twitter.com/lRjO7NajZf — IKE Packers Podcast (@IKE_Packers) September 21, 2022

Sunday concludes with Jimmy Garoppolo once again leading the San Francisco 49ers against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. The 49ers have the luxury of familiarity with Garoppolo, and they’ll need it after losing quarterback Trey Lance for the year. The Broncos are still trying to find their footing with a new quarterback and head coach. San Francisco is favored by 1.5 points. They were 12-8 against the spread last year including the playoffs and I’d bet they cover here as well.

Enjoy Week 3 everyone! Everyone except Arizona Cardinal fans.