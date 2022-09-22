Thursday Night Football: Who wins and final score prediction for Browns vs. Steelers

Who says gunslingers and high-powered offenses should be the only participants in primetime football? This week’s edition of ‘Thursday Night Football’ exclusively on Amazon Prime Video features two teams with less than elite passing games as the Cleveland Browns host the rival Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC North battle.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, this game is expect to be a low scoring affair, with an over/under of 38.5. Pittsburgh has averaged 18.5 points per game while Cleveland averages 28 points over the first two weeks of the season.

Early Steelers-Browns betting at @BetMGM @Browns open -3.5, now -4.5

▪️ 33% of bets, 35% of money on Browns



Total open 40.5, now 38.5

▪️ 51% of bets, 57% of money on Under@steelers open +155, now +165

▪️ 76% of bets, 60% of money on Steelers — John Ewing (@johnewing) September 21, 2022

Both offenses will benefit from the opposing defenses missing marquee players. The Steelers will be without the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt, who is currently on the I.R. after suffering a torn pectoral, while the Browns will be without defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, currently nursing an ankle injury.

Cleveland is favored by four points and I’d expect them to cover, though they are 8-11 against the spread in their last 19 contests. The Steelers are 9-10-1 against the spread in their last 20 games.

Final Score: Browns 24-10