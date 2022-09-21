Can Rams overcome Stafford’s struggles, lack of rushing attack?

The Los Angeles Rams look like a team struggling to find its identity on offense.

Sean McVay’s team has been trademarked over his six seasons with the team by it’s aggressive, downfield passing attack. Through LA’s first two games, Matthew Stafford and company have mostly been kept under wraps - and the offense has been contracted in a way we haven’t seen in more than a year.

Cooper Kupp has been his consistent self, but Allen Robinson has been more hype than production in his first two games. In terms of target share, Tyler Higbee is playing like he’s WR2 - though he’s had issues with dropped passes and relative inefficiency.

Kenneth Arthur and JB Scott are back during Week 3 of Turf Show Times: The Podcast.

JB defends his assertion that Stafford is turning the Rams into the Detroit Lions, which is his way of saying that the absence of an effective rushing game is putting too much weight on LA’s signal caller and increasing his frequency of mistakes.

The dynamic duo also preview the Rams’ upcoming matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

Kyler Murray willed his team to victory last week against the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Cards are looking to exercise the demons of the ugly Wildcard loss to Stafford and the Rams.

