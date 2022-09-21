Rams tight end Brycen Hopkins suspended three games

The Los Angeles Rams got even thinner at the tight end position on Wednesday. According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, tight end Brycen Hopkins has been suspended three games by the NFL for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Rams tight end Brycen Hopkins suspended for three games for violation of NFL substance-abuse policy — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 21, 2022

This is a huge blow for the Rams as they only kept two tight ends on the active roster heading into the 2022 season. Hopkins had only played in eight snaps on offense through two games, but this is a team that is already very thin at tight end.

The Rams are primarily an 11 personnel team and keep one tight end on the field. However, from a depth perspective, losing Hopkins hurts over the next three weeks when the Rams play they Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, and Dallas Cowboys.

TE Brycen Hopkins has been suspended three games for violating the NFL policy on "substances of abuse".



Release from team comes a few mins after McVay's Wednesday press conference. No further details at this time. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) September 21, 2022

Prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons, Jacob Harris was activated from the practice squad mainly for special teams purposes. It’ll be interesting to see if he gets some looks on offense with Hopkins missing time. It also wouldn’t be surprising to see the Rams bring up someone like Roger Carter Jr. or Jared Pinkney from the practice squad.

Carter Jr. would add value special teams. In the preseason, he recovered a fumble for touchdown against the Houston Texans.

With not many names on the free agent market at tight end. Carter Jr. or Pinkney are likely the best options to replace Hopkins, especially as the suspension is only for the next three games.

Hopkins was a player than some fans saw as someone who could take a step forward in his development this season. The Rams tight end had four receptions for 47 yards in the Super Bowl and had the key block on Cooper Kupp’s fourth down conversion. Hopkins will have to wait three weeks to get back on the field.