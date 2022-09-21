Rams Lose Benton Whitley to Chiefs, Add Matt Skura

The Los Angeles Rams have lost one of their preseason standouts off of the practice squad. The Kanas City Chiefs have signed edge rusher Benton Whitley to their active roster according to Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney.

My understanding is Andy Reid's words alluded to the Chiefs signing EDGE Benton Whitley from the Los Angeles Rams' practice squad, meaning he will need to be on the 53-man roster for three games minimum. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) September 21, 2022

New member of the Chiefs, Benton Whitley, was wearing No. 53 — and he was warming up with the defensive linemen during the media look. No sign of Harrison Butker, but Mike Danna was around without a helmet. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) September 21, 2022

Whitley was brought in as an undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross. He impressed for the Rams during the preseason and made a good impression on the coaching staff. While Whitley didn't make the 53-man roster, he was brought back to the practice squad.

During the preseason, Whitley ranked second on the Rams with six pressures. His best game came in the preseason opener against the Chargers in a game where he had four pressures and a pass-rush grade of 73 according to Pro Football Focus.

This isn’t necessarily a huge blow to the Rams roster, but it does impact their depth at edge rusher. Daniel Hardy is currently on injured reserve and will have to stay on there for at least two more weeks. This leaves the Rams with only Keir Thomas on the active roster and Brayden Thomas on the practice squad behind the core pass rushers of Leonard Floyd, Justin Hollins, and Terrell Lewis.

While the Rams lost depth at edge rusher on Wednesday, they picked up some depth at center. According to the team, the Rams signed center Matt Skura.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Signed Practice Squad Veteran C Matt Skura — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 21, 2022

Skura had a rough 2021 with the New York Giants as he gave up a career-high 32 pressures. This was following four decent seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. In 2020, Skura gave up 10 pressures in 342 snaps and then just seven pressures in 2019 in 368 snaps.

While Skura may not start for the Rams, it at least provides them some depth at center behind Brian Allen. As it stands, Coleman Shelton is the only healthy center on the Rams roster. Skura gives the Rams some insurance if something were to happen to Shelton or later in the year if the Rams want to keep Shelton at right guard.