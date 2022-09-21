Rams improve to 29th in DVOA after Week 2 win over Falcons

The Los Angeles Rams debuted in last place in DVOA following their Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills, 31-10. They are not in last anymore!

After defeating the Atlanta Falcons 31-27 in Week 2, the Rams have jolted up to 29th in DVOA. Football Outsiders released their latest DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average) rankings on Tuesday, and the Rams are 20th on offense, 19th on defense, and 32nd in special teams.

The Rams have forced seven turnovers already, but also turned the ball over six times too. What’s a bit shocking is a last place ranking in special teams, as Riley Dixon had a punt blocked, but Matt Gay has made all of his kicks. L.A. has a total of -1 punt return yards so far.

Despite early season concerns with the run game, the Rams rank 16th in rushing DVOA. That’s not very helpful though. DVOA measures the effectiveness of each run, but what L.A. needs moving forward is more of an ability to successfully run the ball and pick up first downs at a higher volume. Are Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson the right backs to do that this season behind this offensive line?

The Rams rank first in run defense DVOA.