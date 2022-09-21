Rams-Cardinals injury report: James Conner could sit this one out

Running back James Conner scored 18 touchdowns and was named to the Pro Bowl for the second time in his career in 2021, but the Arizona Cardinals backfield weapon left Week 2 with injury and his status for the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3 is uncertain. Though Conner’s ankle injury is not considered serious, according to Ian Rapoport, it could be enough to hold him out against the Rams.

The ankle injury for #AZCardinals RB James Conner that kept him off the field is not considered long-term or serious, source said. He remained in uniform throughout the game, standing on the sidelines. A positive sign. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 19, 2022

Conner was seen practicing on Wednesday, so his status for Sunday is more likely to be Questionable than Doubtful or an early Out designation.

James Conner (ankle) was out stretching with his Arizona Cardinals teammates pic.twitter.com/hfv5RNjwJS — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) September 21, 2022

Conner had seven carries for 24 yards and two catches against the Las Vegas Raiders when he left the field with an ankle injury. Backup Darrell Williams had eight carries for 59 yards and a touchdown, while Eno Benjamin had eight carries for 31 yards. Benjamin also caught three passes for 30 yards.

Last season, Conner scored four rushing touchdowns against the L.A. Rams, two in each contest, and he added nine catches for 94 yards in Arizona’s Week 14 loss. He scored another touchdown in the Cardinals wild card loss to the Rams.