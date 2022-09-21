 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rams-Cardinals injury report: James Conner could sit this one out

Conner scored five touchdowns against the Rams last season

By Kenneth Arthur
Los Angeles Rams v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Running back James Conner scored 18 touchdowns and was named to the Pro Bowl for the second time in his career in 2021, but the Arizona Cardinals backfield weapon left Week 2 with injury and his status for the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3 is uncertain. Though Conner’s ankle injury is not considered serious, according to Ian Rapoport, it could be enough to hold him out against the Rams.

Conner was seen practicing on Wednesday, so his status for Sunday is more likely to be Questionable than Doubtful or an early Out designation.

Conner had seven carries for 24 yards and two catches against the Las Vegas Raiders when he left the field with an ankle injury. Backup Darrell Williams had eight carries for 59 yards and a touchdown, while Eno Benjamin had eight carries for 31 yards. Benjamin also caught three passes for 30 yards.

Last season, Conner scored four rushing touchdowns against the L.A. Rams, two in each contest, and he added nine catches for 94 yards in Arizona’s Week 14 loss. He scored another touchdown in the Cardinals wild card loss to the Rams.

