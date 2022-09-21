Random Ramsdom: LB combo of Wagner and Jones has been stellar through 2 games

Rams Week 2 report card: Grading every position vs. Falcons (RamsWire)

“Ernest Jones has been everywhere in the first two games of the season. He recorded a team-high 12 tackles on Sunday against the Falcons despite playing 13 fewer snaps than Bobby Wagner. Wagner was also effective, recording another sack and seven tackles.”

First Look: Rams head to Arizona to take on Cardinals in first road game of 2022 season (TheRams.com)

“The Rams hit the road for the first time this season, taking on the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Kickoff on Sunday, September 25 is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. pacific time on FOX.

In advance of the contest, here is your First Look at Rams-Cardinals:”

Rams make 6 roster moves: Troy Hill to IR, Oday Aboushi to active roster (RamsWire)

“The Los Angeles Rams made a flurry of roster moves on Tuesday, mostly in response to two injuries suffered in Week 2. Both Tremayne Anchrum Jr. and Troy Hill suffered injuries against the Falcons, with Anchrum fracturing his ankle and Hill straining his groin.”

Rams QB Matthew Stafford ‘Frustrated’ with Interceptions; Can He Find Solution? (SportsIllustrated)

“Those plays are frustrating for me, and I know frustrating for our team,” Stafford said. “I want to make sure that I’m doing everything I can to help our team move in the right direction, move forward, win games, play great, all that kind of stuff and try to limit the times that I’m pulling us backward with an interception or a tough play in the pocket, whatever it is.”

Two Former Rams Among Nominees For 2023 Hall of Fame Class (SportsIllustrated)

“From there, those names will be narrowed down to 25 semifinalists revealed in November, then 15 finalists which will be revealed in early January. From those 15 a new class will be inducted.

Among those 129 names are two St. Louis Rams legends, running back Steven Jackson and receiver Torry Holt.”