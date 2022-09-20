Former Rams RB Steven Jackson nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame

The St. Louis Rams made Steven Jackson the heir apparent to Marshall Faulk back in 2004 and on Tuesday the choice got more justification with a Pro Football Hall of Fame nomination. Jackson, who rushed for 10,138 yards and 56 touchdowns over 131 games in St. Louis, is among 129 nominees announced on Tuesday night.

Jackson, the 24th overall pick, also caught 407 passes for 3,324 yards. He then added another 1,659 yards from scrimmage with the Falcons and Patriots.

Henry Ellard, Torry Holt, and Dre’ Bly are also nominated. Holt was a Hall of Fame finalist last year and could be getting in shortly. Jackson may have a tougher time getting in.

Though only three players ranked above him have more career rushing yards and are not yet in the Hall of Fame (Frank Gore and Adrian Peterson will get in eventually, Fred Taylor has been eligible for much longer and not gotten in), Jackson never led the NFL in rushing yards and only once had more than 1,800 yards from scrimmage. He did lead the league in yards from scrimmage and was named as a second-team All-Pro that year.

Jackson twice got that honor and was three times in the Pro Bowl.

Holt, on the other hand, twice led the NFL in receiving yards and was a household name on a potent passing offense that won the Super Bowl.

Jackson did also have eight consecutive 1,000-yard seasons as a running back. He was 21-years-old when the Rams paired him up with 31-year-old Faulk in 2004. That year, Faulk led the team in rushing and had over 1,000 total yards. Jackson became the lead back in 2005. Jackson has over 3,000 more rushing yards with the Rams than Faulk does and he is the franchise’s all-time leader in that category.