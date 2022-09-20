Week 2 of the 2022 NFL regular season is over, and Week 3 is already vastly approaching. Week 2 featured a Dallas Cowboys upset of the Cincinnati Bengals. While the Indianapolis Colts continued to free fall. The Los Angeles Rams secured a much-needed win, but did they move up or down in the power rankings?

After Week 2 of the NFL regular season, here is the TurfShowTimes NFL power rankings!

1. Buffalo Bills (Same)

A 41-7 rout of the Tennessee Titans keeps Buffalo atop the podium. Buffalo already looks like they are in mid-season form. A tough five-game stretch looms ahead: @Miami, @Baltimore, vs. Pittsburgh, @Kansas City, and vs. Green Bay.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (Same)

If Kansas City can win its divisional games, it will likely secure a top-two seed in the AFC. Though with a tough schedule and its divisional games, surpassing Buffalo will be tough.

3. Los Angeles Rams (Same)

Los Angeles regained some of its offensive DNA in Week 2 by jumping out to a 28-3 lead. However, costly turnovers and failure to execute ball control football late in the game made the ending too close for comfort.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Same)

Tampa Bay will be without Mike Evans in next week’s nationally televised matchup against Green Bay. I don’t want to hear the excuse if Tampa loses, because Tom Brady was the initiator of the scuffle that led to Mike Evans’ ejection.

5. Los Angeles Chargers (Same)

The difference in the Thursday night game was a 99-yard interception return. Los Angeles doesn’t move down based on the strength of the opponent. LA will need Austin Ekeler to get rolling in order to contend with the likes of Buffalo and Kansas City.

6. Green Bay Packers (+1)

Sunday night featured what Green Bay hopes to transition their offense into after Davante Adams’ offseason departure. Green Bay emphasized the ground game to the tune of 38 rushes for 203 yards, one TD, albeit against a below average defense.

7. Philadelphia Eagles (+1)

Philadelphia’s offense clicked all night against Minnesota, totaling 486 total yards. Outside of a Jalen Hurts interception, the Eagles were in full control on offense and defense, blanketing Justin Jefferson to six receptions for 48 yards.

8. Miami Dolphins (+3)

In what was the thrill of Sunday’s early games, Miami stormed back from 35-14 in the fourth quarter in order to shock Baltimore. Tua Tagovailoa threw for 469 yards and six touchdowns. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle each grabbed 11 passes for 190 and 171 yards respectively.

9. Cincinnati Bengals (-3)

Cincinnati finds themselves in an 0-2 hole to start the 2022 season. Since the NFL changed to a fourteen-team playoff in 2020, zero teams that started 0-2 have gone on to make the playoffs.

10. San Francisco 49ers (+2)

The 49ers beat the Seahawks in a divisional matchup, but lost Trey Lance to a fractured ankle. The injury may prove to be a positive benefit in the 2022 season as Jimmy Garoppolo rejoins the starting lineup. The locker room seems to have more confidence in Garoppolo than Lance.

11. Baltimore Ravens (-2)

12. Minnesota Vikings (-2)

13. Arizona Cardinals (+1)

Kyler Murray were very close to finding themselves 0-2 to start the year. Saved by a few officiating errors and a Hunter Renfrow fumble, Arizona will host LA in a pivotal NFC West matchup. Without DeAndre Hopkins to start the year, Arizona has yet to find an offensive rhythm.

14. Las Vegas Raiders (-1)

15. New England Patriots (+3)

16. Dallas Cowboys (+5)

17. New Orleans Saints (-1)

18. Pittsburgh Steelers (-1)

19. Denver Broncos (+1)

20. New York Giants (+5)

21. Detroit Lions (+6)

Don’t look now, but the Detroit Lions are averaging 35.5 points per game with Jared Goff at quarterback this year. Goff has tossed six touchdowns to one interception in the young season.

22. Tennessee Titans (-3)

23. Indianapolis Colts (-8)

Getting shutout to another AFC South is not a good sign considering all four AFC South teams are in the bottom half of NFL power rankings. As a Colt, Matt Ryan is 48-80, 547 yards, one touchdown, and four interceptions.

24. Washington Commanders (-1)

25. Chicago Bears (-1)

26. Seattle Seahawks (Same)

27. Atlanta Falcons (+1)

28. Jacksonville Jaguars (+4)

29. New York Jets (+1)

30. Cleveland Browns (-6)

31. Houston Texans (Same)

32. Carolina Panthers (-3)