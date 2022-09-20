The Los Angeles Rams entered Week 2 of the regular season with Tremayne Anchrum as the starting right guard due to Brian Allen’s injury at the center position. Unfortunately, Anchrum did not get much of an opportunity to showcase his ability as he was injured early in the first quarter. As it turned out, the Clemson Tiger suffered a fractured fibula and will be placed on Injured Reserve.

The Rams fortune with injuries did not improve throughout the course of the game as a number of players were injured and now enter Week 3 with questionable and even doubtful designations.

Below are the newest injuries that Los Angeles is dealing with entering their Week 3 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals:

Troy Hill, CB (Groin)

Troy Hill injured his groin late in the first half and did not return. I am still awaiting for further details on the occurrence of the injury, but I believe it happened after an explosive play for Atlanta, in which Hill missed a tackle and fell to the ground. He was replaced immediately by Cobie Durant.

Sean McVay also said CB Troy Hill had a groin injury and they're waiting on results as they run tests. DB Cobie Durant had a Grade 1 hamstring strain to prior to interception.



If Durant and Hill are unavailable this week, Derion Kendrick and Robert Rochell would be next men up. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) September 19, 2022

Week 3 Status: Doubtful

Cobie Durant, CB (Grade 1 Hamstring Strain)

Despite a hamstring strain, Cobie Durant played a whale of a game. He collected a sack and returned an interception 51 yards into the redzone. I expect Durant to be limited during the week, but to ultimately play in Week 3 against an Arizona team using empty sets.

Week 3 Status: Probable

Tremayne Anchrum, OG (Fractured Fibula)

I personally was looking forward to what Anchrum was going to add to the starting offensive line, however his season ends before it could ever really get started. The seventh rounder from 2020 will be placed on the IR; likely ending his season.

Rams OL Tremayne Anchrum is scheduled for ankle surgery and will miss the rest of the season, HC Sean McVay announcedhttps://t.co/PqH6oOOVfK pic.twitter.com/n56V2hmxnD — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) September 19, 2022

Week 3 Status: Out / IR

Riley Dixon, P (Knee)

Dixon was shaken up after the Falcons blocked a punt in the 4th quarter. It appeared that Dixon hyperextended his knee during the blocked punt, but he was able to continue. The Rams decision to call an intentional safety was because of Dixon’s status. That play call was strictly because of the remaining time on the game clock.

Week 3 Status: Probable

Prior injuries that the Rams are continuing to work through and monitor:

Brian Allen, OC (Knee)

LA’s starting center is still 1-3 weeks away from returning from a minor knee surgery. With Coleman Shelton capable of providing stability at the center position, LA will be patient with Allen’s knee. However, further injuries to the offensive line could create desperation.

Week 3 Status: Out

Leonard Floyd, EDGE (Knee)

Floyd played 70% of the defensive snaps in Week 2 which is down from the 86% he played in Week 1. As he continues to work through the knee issue, expect the Rams to limit his snaps as much as possible.

Week 3 Status: Probable

Van Jefferson, WR (Knee)

Van Jefferson did not practice at all leading up to the Atlanta Falcons game. The failure to make it onto the practice field in any capacity means that Jefferson is likely at least two weeks away. Expect the wideout to miss another week of action.

Week 3 Status: Out

Matt Orzech, LS (Calf)

The Rams long snapper was able to play vs. Atlanta and did not experience any setbacks, so his calf injury should allow him to play in Week 3.

Week 3 Status: Probable

Rams players on Injured Reserve and Physically Unable to Perform...