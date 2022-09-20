Random Ramsdom: David Long and Robert Rochell will need to step up

Rams’ Troy Hill: May have significant injury (CBSSports)

“Hill (groin) is awaiting the results of an MRI test on what Rams coach Sean McVay called a “pretty good groin injury” Monday, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports”

Troy Hill, Cobie Durant uncertain for Week 3 after suffering injuries vs. Falcons (RamsWire)

“The already-shorthanded Los Angeles Rams could be even thinner in Week 3. Three players suffered injuries on Sunday against the Falcons: Tremayne Anchrum Jr. broke his ankle, Troy Hill injured his groin and Cobie Durant suffered a hamstring strain.”

McVay: Tremayne Anchrum Jr. sustained broken ankle vs. Falcons and will miss remainder of season, plus updates on Troy Hill and Cobie Durant (TheRams.com)

“I mean, what a tough guy,” McVay said during a video conference Monday afternoon. “He broke his ankle on the first play the game, played another snap, and then ended up exiting after that second play. So he’s having surgery this morning, tough blow for him.”

Wyche: Rams may have found their Kyle Juszczyk clone vs. Falcons (YahooSports)

“Chief National Reporter Steve Wyche says the Los Angeles Rams may have found their Kyle Juszczyk clone vs. Atlanta Falcons.”

Cobie Durant capitalizes on opportunities vs. Falcons with first interception and first sack of NFL career (TheRams.com)

“It felt amazing, dream come true,” Durant said with a big smile. “It’s just something I’ve been wanting all my life. I just took advantage of my opps when my name got called. Just building that trust with the veterans to have me out there, just blessed on that opportunity.”