Rams Injury Report: Akers and Henderson healthy for Week 1

With one week until the season opener, the Los Angeles Rams have finalized their 53-man roster and now look to determine who will be a part of their active 48-man roster for game-days. Some of those activations will depend on their injury status (i.e., Van Jefferson). The Rams have taken their bruises and lumps during the offseason, namely the season-ending injury of rookie guard, Logan Bruss. Despite the loss, LA appears to be relatively healthy all things considered. A large part of that is because of Sean McVay’s decision to keep starters and key rotational players inactive during preseason games.

This injury report will highlight players that are trending towards being full participants, questionable for September 8th, or inactive/injured reserve.

FULL PARTICIPANTS

Cam Akers, RB

Rams fans received positive news on Friday regarding their running backs. McVay

announced Akers and Henderson were healthy and ready for the season opener.

Sean McVay also said RBs Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson are "good to go." Both practiced today after missing time during camp with soft tissue injuries. — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) September 2, 2022

Darrell Henderson, RB

As mentioned for Akers, Henderson will be active for Week 1 after battling a soft-tissue injury throughout the offseason.

Jalen Ramsey, CB

After undergoing shoulder surgery in the offseason, Ramsey is on track to play.

Not much of a surprise here but McVay says Jalen Ramsey will be “ready to roll” for the opener after summer shoulder surgery. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) September 2, 2022

QUESTIONABLE

John Wolford, QB

Wolford suffering a thumb injury in joint-practice against the Bengals and did not play in the final preseason. He is day-to-day with the injury as the nail grows back.

“The thumb injury that he’s sustained, he was having to change and alter the way that he was delivering the ball,” McVay said. “It’s really kind of day-to-day, because it’s not anything that’s like a ligament or a bone or anything. It’s just working through that threshold, which can be a tricky thing with your throwing hand. If it was a different situation and circumstance, he probably could’ve pushed through.” - Sean McVay

Van Jefferson, WR

The biggest question mark for Week 1 is Van Jefferson. He is about 3-4 weeks removed from his second offseason knee surgery. While McVay and the Rams continue to report his absences on the field as day-to-day, I think Jefferson is trending towards being inactive on Thursday because of the missed practice time.

Sean McVay said WR Van Jefferson is “making good progress” as he rehabs from his training camp knee surgery. McVay said the Rams are “taking it a day at a time” with Jefferson and his availability against Buffalo. — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) September 2, 2022

Jordan Fuller, S

Fuller should be back to full strength for Thursday after his ankle surgery in January.

INACTIVE/INJURED RESERVE

Logan Bruss, OG

Logan Bruss is on the IR after suffering a torn ACL and MCL in Week 2 of the preseason.

Bobby Brown III, DL

While on the suspended list, Bobby Brown III is also working through his lateral ankle sprain suffered in Week 1 of the preseason.

Daniel Hardy, Edge

Hardy’s high ankle sprain will require surgery and he was placed on IR accordingly. Despite the injury, he did make 53-man roster. However, he will not be eligible to come off until Week 5.

Travin Howard, ILB

Howard is on the IR with a core muscle injury. His return is a few weeks away.

Rams S Quentin Lake will start the season on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list. LB Travin Howard is on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list. — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) August 30, 2022

Quentin Lake, S

Lake has yet to make it off the PUP list, as he was placed there early in the offseason. It was finally revealed that Lake is working through a knee injury.