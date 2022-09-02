Random Ramsdom: Rams Super Bowl banner to be unveiled opening night

A Letter to Season Ticket Members from Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff (TheRams.com)

“To close out our Championship celebration, we will reveal a Super Bowl Champions banner from SoFi Stadium’s iconic canopy roof above the 500 level on the south side. This banner will commemorate our historic Super Bowl LVI win at SoFi Stadium, a stadium you made a terrific home-field advantage throughout the year. The banner will hang at every Rams home game this season, hopefully well into January, as well as all future years. In addition, all fans in attendance will receive their own commemorative banner inspired by our Super Bowl Champions banner.”

Rams see Lance McCutcheon as ‘somewhat of a redshirt future prospect’ (RamsWire)

“Rams GM Les Snead told reporters that while Jake Hummel and Keir Thomas could be active on game days, McCutcheon probably won’t be this season – and it could be more of a redshirt year for him.”

Rams place Daniel Hardy on IR, sidelining him for at least 4 games (RamsWire)

“Daniel Hardy will officially miss at least the first four games of the season. The Los Angeles Rams placed him on injured reserve Thursday, a move Les Snead said would be coming after the team set its initial 53-man roster.”

Rams’ Aaron Donald on helmet-swinging incident: ‘It was just practice’ (FoxNews)

“It was just a practice. It was football,” Donald said in a podcast interview with the “AP Pro Football Podcast.” “I don’t really wanna go back to nothing negative that happened and talk about something that happened in a practice. My main focus is Buffalo.”

Rams are among 5 teams over the salary cap, but only slightly (RamsWire)

“Fortunately, the Rams are only $189,997 over the cap, so freeing up space won’t be challenging for them. The Giants, on the other hand, are $5.2 million over, so they have work to do. Currently, the Browns have the most salary cap space with $39.5 million – $23.8 million more than any other team.”