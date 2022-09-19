Rams offensive line takes another hit with Tremayne Anchrum going to IR

The Los Angeles Rams turned to Tremayne Anchrum as a replacement guard in Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, but head coach Sean McVay will need to keep digging into his reserves along the offensive line. Sadly, Anchrum suffered a broken leg in Week 2’s 31-27 victory over the Falcons and will be out for the rest of the season, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

With center Brian Allen out with an injury, McVay slid Coleman Shelton from right guard to the middle and had Anchrum starting at right guard. Now with Anchrum out, the Rams will need to turn to their reserves at guard again: A.J. Jackson stepped in, and Jeremiah Kolone, Bobby Evans are next up.

The Rams also have veteran Chandler Brewer on the practice squad, a player with the most experience playing for Sean McVay who is currently on the team already.