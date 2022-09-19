Rams to face Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 4, then Cooper Rush in Week 5

The Los Angeles Rams will get another rematch with Jimmy Garoppolo this season. In the most unfortunate quarterback news of the week, second-year pro Trey Lance is out for the season after suffering a broken ankle against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2. Lance had attempted three passes and three runs on Sunday before leaving in a cast.

That led to Jimmy Garoppolo returning to the field just weeks after agreeing to a re-negotiated contract to stay with the San Francisco 49ers for less money. The team attempted to trade Garoppolo all offseason but found no takers for his $24 million salary, so the two sides came to a new agreement that pays him less money.

Maybe Garoppolo should ask to open the books again.

The 49ers beat the Seahawks 27-7 with Garoppolo at the helm, completing 13-of-21 passes for 154 yard and a touchdown, plus a rushing touchdown. Garoppolo went 31-14 as the 49ers’ starter from 2017 to 2021, reaching the NFC Championship game in 2019 and 2021, and the Super Bowl in 2019. San Francisco plays the Denver Broncos in Week 3.

Then the 49ers and Rams face on Monday Night Football in Week 3, on October 3.

One week later, the Rams are set to host the Dallas Cowboys, a team that also suffered a quarterback injury already this season. Backup Cooper Rush won his first start of the season, beating the Cincinnati Bengals 20-17 on Sunday. He is expected to be the starter in Week 5.

The L.A. Rams then play the Carolina Panthers in Week 6 and based on Baker Mayfield’s first two starts of the season, there’s no guarantee that Sam Darnold won’t be in there by then. That game will be followed by a week and another meeting against the 49ers.

The Rams face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3.