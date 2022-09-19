How NFL Week 2 impacted the Los Angeles Rams

There are a lot of places to get Week 2 recaps. This is a place to find out how each Week 2 game impacted the Los Angeles Rams.

Chiefs 27, Chargers 24 (TNF)

The Rams played the Chiefs in Week 12 and the Chargers in Week 17. Sony Michel had 19 total yards for the Chargers. Gerald Everett had 71 yards catching passes from Justin Herbert, he was basically WR2 with Keenan Allen out. Sebastian Joseph-Day had four tackles and Morgan Fox had one tackle for L.A.. Patrick Mahomes is probably the very early bet for MVP.

Dolphins 42, Ravens 38

If you want to feel jealous of any team, you could do a lot worse than the two franchises in this game. Lots of talent on both teams, on both sides of the ball. A lot of Rams fans were curious about rookie punter Jordan Stout in the draft and he had two punts for 81 yards for the Ravens.

Jets 31, Browns 30

If you want to see what a good backup quarterback looks like, Joe Flacco was an example of that on Sunday. An experienced former starter who may not be your first choice but has the arm talent to keep your team in the game if the starter is out. Do the Rams need to address backup quarterback in 2023? Lamarcus Joyner led the Jets with eight tackles. Greg Zuerlein had struggled since getting cut by the Rams, but made a 57-yard field goal and all four of his PAT attempts. Former L.A. training camp punter Corey Bojorquez, traded to the Packers last year, is punting for the Browns. John Johnson had six tackles for Cleveland. Want the Rams to trade for Kareem Hunt? Not likely. The Browns still really like to have him.

Patriots 17, Steelers 14

Not much to see here.

Jaguars 24, Colts 0

Rams traded two first round picks to Jacksonville for Jalen Ramsey: RB Travis Etienne had 53 total yards, DE K’lavon Chaisson had one tackle. Former NFC West receiver Christian Kirk had 78 yards and two touchdowns for the Jaguars.

Giants 19, Panthers 16

The Giants are off to an early 2-0 start, but the games are not necessarily convincing enough yet to expect New York to compete for a high playoff seed. Johnny Hekker had five punts for 212 yards and four punts inside the 20 for Carolina. The Rams play the 0-2 Panthers in Week 6.

Bucs 20, Saints 10

The Rams play Tampa Bay in Week 9 and New Orleans in Week 11. The Bucs are 2-0. The Saints are 1-1. In case you were expecting Ndamukong Suh to get mentioned here: He’s still a free agent.

Lions 36, Commanders 27

The Lions have scored at least 35 points in each of their first two games. Jared Goff had four touchdowns and no interceptions with a lot of help from second-year receiver Amon-Ra St-Brown: 9 catches, 116 yards, 2 TD, 68 rushing yards. GM Brad Holmes is off to a hot start with help from second overall pick Aidan Hutchinson, who had three sacks in Week 2. Michael Brockers had one tackle. The Rams don’t play either of these teams.

49ers 27, Seahawks 7

The Rams are now in a four-way tie in the NFC West: every team is 1-1. The Seahawks still appear to be the worst of the four teams, scoring zero offensive points in Week 2. A quarterback controversy is brewing between Geno Smith and Drew Lock. The 49ers will be going with Jimmy Garoppolo for the rest of the season (as long he’s healthy) after losing Trey Lance to a fractured ankle. San Francisco host the Rams in Week 4 on Monday Night Football. Austin Blythe is Seattle’s starting center and the entire offensive line seems to be struggling. Samson Ebukam had three tackles for the 49ers.

Broncos 16, Texans 9

The Rams face the Broncos on Christmas Day this year. They are now 1-1.

Cardinals 29, Raiders 23 (OT)

Kyler Murray may have had the best game of his career. The final stats only show two touchdowns, but at a certain point if felt like Murray just wanted to win the game (down 23-7 in the fourth quarter) and then finally went out and won it. Multiple fourth down conversions, two late touchdowns, the game-tying two-point conversion. The same type of Kyler Murray who beat the Rams in 2021, but this time without DeAndre Hopkins. Definitely a foe to watch in the NFC West. The Rams play the Raiders on TNF in Week 13, Las Vegas is now 0-2. Former Rams practice squad receiver Greg Dortch had 55 yards and a key touchdown for the Cardinals.

Cowboys 20, Bengals 17

The team that the Rams beat in the Super Bowl looks awful again. Cincinnati is 0-2. The Cowboys are now 1-0 this season with Cooper Rush as the starting quarterback. The Rams face Dallas in Week 5.

Packers 27, Bears 10

The Rams face the Packers on MNF in Week 15. Robert Quinn had a sack for Chicago.