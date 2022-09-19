Monday night double header: Who wins and final score predictions

The NFL schedule makers blessed us with a Monday night double-header to close Week 2, as the Tennessee Titans travel north to do battle against the Buffalo Bills and the Philadelphia Eagles play host to the Minnesota Vikings. Our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook rightfully expect both of these games to be exciting and high scoring.

Tennessee Titans @ Buffalo Bills

The Bills are coming off a three touchdown victory over the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, where they were firing on all cylinders. Wide receiver Gabe Davis, who scored a touchdown in Week 1 is questionable and considered a game time decision.

The Titans look to put their Week 1 loss to the New York Giants behind them, but will face a stingy Bills defense, allowing only 52 rushing yards in their season opener. Something will have to give, as Tennessee will likely try to shorten this game with a healthy dose of Derrick Henry, limiting the opportunities for Buffalo’s top-tier offense.

I like the Bills straight up, but I don’t expect them to cover the hefty 10-point spread. I’d also bet the under, as four of the last five Titans games have failed to hit the over.

Final Score: Bills 26-18

Minnesota Vikings @ Philadelphia Eagles

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson wowed in Week 1, racking up nearly 200 receiving yards in Minnesota’s new look offense. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles will have no problem making this one of the highest scoring games of the week. Philadelphia’s offense may be one of the more explosive units this season. Going back to 2021, the Eagles have scored at least 26 points in five of their last six regular season games.

Philly didn’t get the 3-point courtesy home field advantage, begrudgingly accepting 2.5-point spread. That is likely more of tip of the cap to Minnesota’s offense. I’m taking the over in this one, with both teams more than capable of doing their part to hit that 50-point over/under.

Final Score: Vikings 34-28