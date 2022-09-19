Twitter reacts to Rams 31-27 win over Falcons: LA almost chokes away 28-3 lead

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Atlanta Falcons by a final score of 31-27, in quite the baffling game. The Rams got off to a fast start but were forced to survive a furious comeback attempt.

Third down was quite the bug-a-boo last week against the Buffalo Bills, as the Rams defense allowed Josh Allen and Co. to convert nine out of ten attempts. Atlanta’s first offensive drive brought about those familiar frustrations, as the Falcons converted on their first two third down attempts.

By the time their next third down opportunity presented itself, Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner had seen enough. Wagner got his second sack of the year, the Falcons’ first sack allowed this young season.

During the build up to Week 2, Sean McVay mentioned the team needed to be more intentional about getting Allen Robinson involved, and he delivered early on that goal. Matthew Stafford targeted him twice on the opening drive, including finding Robinson for his first touchdown of the 2022 campaign. He finished with 52 yards and a touchdown on four catches, including his 500th career reception midway through the fourth quarter.

Impressive drive by the Rams. Good play designs & a nice decision by LA to get Allen Robinson in single coverage on AJ Terrell on the 1-yard line for the TD.



Unfortunately, everything wasn’t peachy against Atlanta. Los Angeles, who entered the game short-handed on the offensive line, lost Tremayne Anchrum to an ankle injury on the first drive of the game. He was carted off and quickly ruled out.

Even with the O-line featuring a significant reshuffling, including Alaric Jackson stepping in at right guard for Anchrum, the unit was able to do just enough on the ground, opening lanes for both Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson.

The duo combined for 91 yards and a touchdown.

Rookie Cobie Durant made a huge play, intercepting Marcus Mariota and returning it 51 yards, setting up the Los Angeles offense with an instant goal-to-go possession.

Durant would later add his first career sack in the third quarter. He took full advantage of his extra playing time, with Troy Hill suffering an injury

LA would go on to capitalize on the great field position and score a touchdown, putting the Rams up 21-3 to go into the half.

Cooper Kupp continued to do Cooper Kupp things, working over the Falcons’ defense. The Super Bowl MVP finished the day with 108 yards and two touchdowns on 11 receptions.

It seemed like the Rams were on the verge of an easy win, holding 28-3 lead. Twenty-eight to three...

We almost pulled “A Falcons” against the Falcons.

The concern was real, especially after Atlanta blocked a Riley Dixon punt and returned it for a touchdown.

Thankfully, Jalen Ramsey was able to make the game saving play, with an endzone interception.

Things won’t get any easier for Los Angeles, with two back-to-back NFC West games against the Arizona Cardinals and the Jimmy Garoppolo-led (again) San Francisco 49ers next on the schedule.