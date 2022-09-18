Los Angeles Rams vs Atlanta Falcons: 4th quarter game thread

The Los Angeles Rams led the Atlanta Falcons 21-3 at halftime, and began the third quarter with the ball. The Rams marched down the field and Matthew Stafford hit Cooper Kupp for Kupp’s second touchdown today and Stafford’s third touchdown pass of the game. L.A. took a lead of 28-3 (coincidently the same score that Atlanta led by in the Superbowl against New England a few years ago).

ATL would go 3 and out and the Rams re-took possession with about eight minutes left in the third quarter. A near fumble would happen on the ensuing punt, but thankfully the Rams would retain possession. Unfortunately, Matthew Stafford would throw another pick. Marcus Mariota would complete a pass to rookie first round pick Drake London. That was the first touchdown of the the young receiver’s career.

The Rams still lead 28-10 and have the ball going into the 4th quarter.

Do we think the Rams can hold on for their first win of the season? Talk about the game with other Rams fans right here at Turf Show Times and please go ahead and rec your favorite game thread comments so we can identify the top comments after the game! Go Rams!